COOKSBURG — The following are programs at Cook Forest State Park in early September.
Friday, Sept. 1
Clarion River Boating Program: Arroyo Bridge-Spring Creek at 8:30 a.m.
Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a 5.4 mile interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Spring Creek. This section of river is rich in local history and contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z.” Attendees will be passing remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. This is a true wilderness experience. Fishing is excellent here, so don’t forget a pole. Only experienced boaters permitted. Meet at the park office. Boats are provided to those who register by Aug. 28 by contacting the Park Office at(814-744-8407. Registration is limited to 10 boats.
Saturday, Sept. 2
A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral at 3 p.m.
Please meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems.
A Virtual Tour of Cook Forest
There are many things to see and do at Cook Forest, from walking amongst magnificent tall and ancient old growth forests to taking a scenic float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Visitors are challenged to leave their gadgets at home and embark on an evening adventure.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour at 11:30 a.m.
Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for an historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
Saturday, September 9
Friends of Cook Forest Series: Forest Therapy Walk at 10 a.m.
Meet at the Park Office for a guided forest therapy walk conducted by Charlie Yuill, certified forest therapy guide of Forest Awakenings. Guided forest walks promote health and well being by helping people slow down and connect with the natural world. Join the Friends for a quiet amble with time for personal exploration and sharing observations. The program is free, but registration required by calling Park Office at 814-744-8407, twenty person limit.