COOKSBURG — Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events depicting life during the French & Indian War.
Highlights of this full two-day encampment include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renown living historians, French & Indian War Era artisans, and live tactical engagements.
Every battle is different. Take a walk back in time along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts during open camp hours to view British, Colonial, French, and Native American re-enactors as they portray lifestyles of the 18th century.
Saturday, June 11
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Event Open
- 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration –by Dennis Murray: story-teller, blacksmith & Clarion County’s #1 liar, across from Sawmill Craft Market
- 10 a.m.-noon Turkey Wingbone Call Fabrication –by Paul Stillman, living historian from Historically Speaking in the old Sawmill Classroom, on-going quill & bamboo pen making demos ($15 for materials)
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cooking Demonstration –by Geoffrey Domowicz, Compagnie LeBoeuf chef, along Black Bear Trail at the main encampment site
- 10:30 p.m.-5 p.m. French & Indian War Era Art & Demonstrators –meet with distinguished artists, authors, artisans, and demonstrators in the Old Sawmill Classroom
- 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cannon & Musket Firing Demonstration –by the camp Corps of Artillery, located in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom
- 11:30 a.m.-noon Peril in the Forest –tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the Old Sawmill Classroom
- 1-2 p.m. ‘Conrad Weiser: In the Steps of a Peacekeeper’ by Richard Pawling, renowned living historian from History Alive!, at the Sawmill Theater (free, but donations towards the event gladly accepted)
- 2-3 p.m. 18th Century Children’s Games –by the Noel family, Compagnie LeBoeuf, along Black Bear Trail at the main encampment site
- 230-5 p.m. –Powderhorn & Turkey Wingbone Call Fabrication –by Paul Stillman, living historian from Historically Speaking in the Old Sawmill Classroom, on-going quill & bamboo pen making demos ($15 for materials)
- 3-5 p.m. Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration –by Dennis Murray: story-teller, blacksmith & Clarion County’s #1 liar, across from Sawmill Craft Market
- 3:30-4 p.m. Cannon & Musket Firing Demonstration — by the camp Corps of Artillery, located in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom
- 4-4:30 p.m. Peril in the Forest –tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom
- 7-8 p.m. ‘1737: Going to Onondaga on the Path of Peace’ by Richard Pawling, renowned living historian from History Alive! at the Sawmill Theater (free, but donations towards the event gladly accepted)
Sunday, June 12
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Event Open
- 9:30am-945am 18th Century Sunday Service by the 42nd Highland Regiment, located in the main encampment site along Black Bear Trail
- 930 a.m.-11 a.m. Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration by Dennis Murray: story-teller, blacksmith & Clarion County’s #1 liar, across from Sawmill Craft Market
- 10:15-10:45 a.m. 18th Century Children’s Games –by the Noel Family, Compagnie LeBoeuf, along Black Bear Trail at the main encampment site
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Powderhorn & Turkey Wingbone Call Fabrication –by Paul Stillman, living historian from Historically Speaking, in the old Sawmill Classroom, on-going quill & bamboo pen making demos ($15 for materials)
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. French & Indian War Era Art & Demonstrators meet with distinguished artists, authors, artisans, and demonstrators in the old Sawmill Classroom
- 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cannon & Musket Firing Demonstration by the camp Corps of Artillery, in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom
- 11:30 a.m.-noon Peril in the Forest –tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom
- 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration by Dennis Murray: story-teller, blacksmith & Clarion County’s #1 liar, across from Sawmill Craft Market
- 2-2:30 p.m. Cannon & Musket Firing Demonstration by the camp Corps of Artillery, in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom
- 2:30-3 p.m. Peril in the Forest –tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom