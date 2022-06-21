DuBOIS — Hayes Cooper, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Mercyhurst University, Erie. His field of study will be archeology.
Cooper resides in Falls Creek and is a parishioner of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Falls Creek.
At Central, he was a member of the National Honor Society. Pro-Life Club, Rotary Interact Club, and an honor student.
He also was 4-H Club president and a member of the Jefferson County 4-H Development Council.
Cooper played soccer for seven years, participated in track and field for one year, and was on the air-rifle team for six years.
He received the United Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
Cooper is the son of Robert and Donna Cooper.