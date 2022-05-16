CLEARFIELD — Once again, there will be a full schedule of local musicians ready to perform for the 2022 Corner Concert Series.
Music happens every Friday night between Memorial Day and Labor Day under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield. Shows start at 7 p.m. and usually last until after 9 p.m. Artists from all around central PA have entertained the crowds throughout the years. The Corner Concert Series has been organized by Steve Albert for almost a decade and provides free entertainment for the community and fundraising for many local charities.
Boxes of Hope will be the recipient of collected donations this year. Boxes of Hope is a ministry to those fighting breast cancer by providing care packages and encouragement through their difficult journeys. Founder Traci Fotorny is a survivor and she knows exactly what these ladies are going through and what they need. The love and care packed into each box brings hope when situations feel hopeless. Go to http://www.boh4bc.org for more information and please consider donating.
The Corner Concert Series is proud to help support such a powerful and needed ministry that makes a real impact in the lives of women all over the country.
There will be many new and exciting things happening this summer at the Corner Concerts, so plan to attend every week, listen to good music and give to a great charity.