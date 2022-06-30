CLEARFIELD — The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Every Friday night from 7-9 p.m., local musicians perform all your favorite music under the huge oak trees next to the river in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
This week, July 1, features the band “Twin Reverb” playing classic rock tunes from the Beatles to Led Zeppelin and everything in between. Please bring a lawn chair to enjoy some performers under the gazebo. The event is sponsored by BioGraphics (getingearmarketing.com).
The July 8 concert will be sponsored by Swisher Concrete Products (swisherconcrete.com) and features the band “Over the Influence” playing rock classics.
There is still plenty of opportunities to listen to great live music and give to a wonderful charity called Boxes of Hope. BOH is a new organization that sends care packages and encouragement to women all over the country who are battling breast cancer. More details is available at boh4bc.org.
All shows start at 7 p.m. every Friday night unless postponed by rain. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates. Concerts are free but donations are collected for Boxes of Hope.