CLEARFIELD — The 2023 Corner Concert Series will once again have a full schedule of talented local musicians ready to perform. Music takes place every Friday night from Memorial Day through Labor Day, under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield.
The next show will be held June 2 featuring Brandon Guiffre.
A total of 15 shows are scheduled, each starting at 7 p.m., and usually lasting until after 9 p.m. Artists from all around Central Pennsylvania, playing many styles of music, have entertained the crowds throughout the years. The Corner Concert Series is celebrating 10 years of raising funds and awareness for many local charities while providing free entertainment for our community.
LifeSpan Family Services will be the recipient of collected donations this year. LifeSpan provides adoption and foster care support, services and training throughout Central Pennsylvania. The Corner Concerts will be raising money specifically for the activities program. By providing necessary funding, LifeSpan will keep these children’s social lives, school activities and family recreation opportunities thriving. LifeSpan strives to keep foster kids involved in baseball, football, soccer, gymnastics, ballet, etc., since foster kids deserve the same options as all kids.
Fees and equipment for these activities can be expensive, so any amount will go a long way in helping these families. Go to www.lifespanfamilyservices.com for more information.
The Corner Concert Series is proud to help support such a powerful and needed service that makes a real impact in the lives of children and families all over Clearfield County. With the help of season sponsor Swisher Concrete Products, the goal is to raise over $5,000 for charity this year.
Contact Steve Albert through Facebook at cornerconcerts for more information about sponsorships.