CLEARFIELD — With a total of 15 shows scheduled for the 2022 season, the Corner Concert Series promises to be the best place in Clearfield for local, live music all summer. Free shows happen every Friday night at Lower Witmer Park under the gazebo starting at 7 p.m.
Local businesses can now sponsor a specific performance of their choice, or sponsor the entire season for the best value for their advertising dollars.
There are already a few partial sponsors, such as Swisher Concrete Products, BioGraphics, Shelby Tire and GiGi Entertainment, but a few more are needed, and season sponsors are welcomed.
Average attendance at the shows is at 150 people per week. Corner Concerts are publicized in nine different media outlets plus Facebook, reaching thousands of people every week. This is a very targeted audience that supports local businesses that serve the community.
Nightly sponsors get mentions from the stage and included in a media press release for that week.
Season sponsors will get a sign and mentions from the stage at all 15 shows, plus inclusion in all media press releases throughout the entire season.
Tax-deductible sponsorship donations are split between the performers and the charity, Boxes of Hope, boh4bc.org, just as all cash donations collected at the shows are split. The Corner Concert Series does not make any money from sponsorships –it only organizes a place for music and community.
Sponsors get valuable targeted advertising, while supporting local live music and a worthy charity all at the same time.
Follow the Corner Concert Series on Facebook @cornerconcerts or contact organizer Steve Albert for details at 814-762-5451.