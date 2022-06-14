CLEARFIELD – Friday, June 17's Corner Concert performance, sponsored by Gigi Entertainment, will feature the popular local tribute band "Hell Bent," which will play hard rock, metal music from the '70s, '80s and '90s.
The Corner Concert on June 24, sponsored by Swisher Concrete, will feature "Heavenbound," a local popular Christian band playing contemporary praise and worship music.
All Corner Concerts begin at 7 p.m. every Friday night throughout the summer in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield. The 2022 season is dedicated to raising money and awareness for Boxes of Hope, a ministry of encouragement to women battling breast cancer. Learn more about Boxes of Hope at http://www.boh4bc.org and follow the Corner Concert Series on Facebook@cornerconcerts.