CLEARFIELD — There are still plenty of opportunities to listen to great live music and give to the charity “Boxes of Hope” at Corner Concerts in Clearfield.
BOH is a new organization that sends care packages and encouragement to women all over the country who are battling breast cancer. Learn more at www.boh4bc.org.
The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Every Friday night from 7-9 p.m., local musicians perform music under the huge oak trees next to the river in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.
The concert on June 24, sponsored by Swisher Concrete Products, features “Heavenbound,”a contemporary Christian band that plays praise and worship music.
July 1 will feature “Twin Reverb” playing classic rock tunes from the Beatles to Led Zeppelin and everything in between.
All shows start at 7 .pm. every Friday night, unless postponed by rain.
Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates. Concerts are free, but donations are collected for Boxes of Hope.