CLEARFIELD — Get ready to fall into fun with the 10th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K, Fall Festival and Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show returning to beautiful downtown Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 9, hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC).
The day will start off with a Pumpkin Run 5K run/walk through the streets of Clearfield. Day-of registration will begin be 7-8 a.m. and the race will start at 8:30 am. Visit www.discoverclearfield.com for more information.
After the race, head over to the Fall Festival from 10 am-4 pm. This admission-free, family-friendly event on Market, Locust, and Third streets features something for everyone. Festival-goers can enjoy food while meeting and mingling with more than 100 artisans as they display and sell work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces. Many downtown businesses will also be open to showcase great fall sales.
There will be live entertainment by country singer Joe Quick from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then Temptation Alley from 1:30-4 p.m. in front of the courthouse. Children will be able to “Chalk-Up Clearfield” for the children to design their own square on the sidewalk. There will also be lots of games, face painting and fall activities for children all day throughout the festival.
In addition, the eighth annual Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will take place in and around the Third Street parking lot with registration from 10 am-noon. Registration fee is $10.
The Clearfield Area School District art teachers and students created scarecrows to be placed downtown for the Fall Festival. Organizers would encourage the public to vote for their favorite scarecrow at the Clearfield Revitalization Corp Booth located at the corner of Third and Market Street.
The Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade will take place at 1 p.m. in the Express Cafe Parking lot — sponsored by the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic and Waggin Trains & In Home Pet Sitters of Central PA. Pets must be leashed and current on vaccines. No animals should be forced to wear costumes that cause any discomfort or injury to the animal. Bring your pet in costume – owners are invited to come in costume too. Prizes will be awarded. Participation is free.
In addition, Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) will host the “Tussey Mountain Moonshiners” at 2 p.m. in conjunction with the Fall Festival.
At 2 p.m., Habitat for Humanity will be welcoming back John Farr, board president, home from his bicycle tour from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and they need help to make some noise for his dedication to end the housing crisis within our backyards.
For more information, call 814-765-6000, email discoverclearfield@gmail.com or visit www.DisoverClearfield.com.