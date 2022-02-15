The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) will be hosting a bingo/happy hour event called “Not Your Grandma’s Bingo” on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Moena Restaurant, located at 215 E. Market St.in Downtown Clearfield, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
During this event, there will be regular Bingo games, plus “special” pattern games.
Cards will include three games at $2 per card. Additional bingo supplies will be available for sale. The CRC will accept cash or check as payment. Refreshments will be available, and the bar at Moena will be open.
While you are in Downtown Clearfield for the event, CRC encourages you to shop and dine at the local establishments in. You are also invited to check out the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. on Facebook.