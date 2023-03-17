DuBOIS — Cub Scout Pack 27 of DuBois will host a spaghetti and chicken dinner on May 21. All proceeds will benefit the pack as a whole and assist with payment for activities, annual membership fees and awards earned throughout the year.
It is very important to the local community to keep scouting alive. Tremendous growth has been noted in the program over the past few years. Those who participate in the pack can make new friends, camp out and attend trips.
The cost for the dinner is $10 per ticket. No tickets will be served at the door. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early access to the 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction. Meal pickup window is from Noon-3 p.m.
For tickets, call 814-590-3278.
The public is encouraged to consider donating an item to the auction. The deadline is April 30.
Donations can be sent to: Becky McCartney, Cub Scout Pack 27, 270 Potter Lane, DuBois, Pa. 15801