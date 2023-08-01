CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Fly Tying and Conservation Club recently received a grant to help bolster interest in the sport of fly fishing.
According to information from the state Fish and Boat Commission, the agency recently awarded nearly $188,000 to support 15 educational projects throughout the state with the goal of encouraging interest in fishing or boating –ultimately increasing the number of anglers and boaters in the state.
Curwensville’s club was the only Clearfield County entity to receive a grant.
Club Advisor Nathan Booher reported the club, which is open to students in grades nine through 12, was awarded $1,800 in R3 (recruitment, retention and reactivation) funds.
The grant will be used to purchase supplies for club members to create flies used in fly fishing and several rod and reel sets.
Booher said the new equipment will be used to better instruct club members who are new to the style of fly fishing.
“The club’s purpose is to not only teach fly tying and fly fishing to Curwensville students, but also to offer another extracurricular activity that many of my students in the shop have asked me, over a several year period, to start,” he said. “It was decided to start the club back up after discussions that fellow Advisor Brad Sopic and I had with our students. Many students expressed interest in fly fishing and said they wanted to learn how to tie flies. We also wanted to offer them something that I got to experience in high school. I went to Southmoreland High School, south of Pittsburgh, and I belonged to the school’s fly tying and fishing club.”
Sopic said he is an angler and part of the experience he enjoys is teaching others about the sport.
“I enjoy taking my children and their friends fishing. I became one of the fly tying and conservation club advisers as a way to get students interested and involved in the outdoors. There was a lot of interest from students at school for a club and many told us their parents had a great experience when this club existed years ago under the direction of Joe Kendrick before he retired.
Booher said the club was revived at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He said although it was very near to the end of the school year, club members were able to assist in several community service projects including helping Squirrel Tails for Trout with fish stocking and a veteran’s outdoors group stock fish in a pond on its property.
“Additionally we will continue assisting different organizations with stocking some local bodies of water. Several organizations have reached out to the club for help. Through these experiences I hope to get more young people involved in the outdoors and provide networking opportunities for the students to get involved in some of the organizations who are working to improve local bodies of water or providing opportunities for military veterans to fish,” Sopic said.
Booher said, “We are excited for the coming year and what it holds for the club and its members. We have had great support from the administration in the district. Also, several people have donated supplies that we greatly appreciate and the R3 grant is an immense help to get the club off the ground.”
Sopic noted, “Receiving the grant is instrumental to the club’s future. This is a great opportunity for Curwensville students to take knowledge they have learned in biology and see its practical application as it relates to aquatic insects and conservation as well as getting kids away from their electronics and providing or helping to improve a skill set that will allow them to gain a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the outdoors.”