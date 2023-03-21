Curwensville Area High School students Emily Smeal, Leah Smay, Nathan Martin, and Wyatt Stephens portray the members of the Wormwood family as they practice a scene from “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” The production will be presented on March 30-31, and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. each night. For information about purchasing tickets, visit the high school office during regular school hours or click on the Matilda link found at www.curwensville.org.