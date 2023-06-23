DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA) is sponsoring another Art In The Window exhibit through July 8.
The theme is Abstract Expressionism and the Women of the 9th St. Show.
Many local artists and the merchants of Downtown DuBois are participating in the exhibition, including Brady Street Florist, where the windows feature artists Steve Hindman and Grace Bergin; Til Vintage has artist Jenny Lisak; Unique Boutique has two artists, Nina Turkin from Treasure Lake and Scott Gulvas of DuBois; and Luigi's, photographer Dan Wells.
Also, stop in at Aegis for coffee and see an exhibit there, NYT Taco's window showing artist Sherry Adams, whose paintings were inspired by Grace Hartigan and Elaine De Kooning. Sherry Adams is also across the street at Hoffman's Candy, along with artist Paige Tomkinson. Peaceable Kingdom is displaying paintings by Marianne Fyda.
Do you need insurance, stop in to visit Lisa Gabler and see photography by Dan Wells. Junk Dealer's Daughter is showing a painting titled "Return of Joan Mitchell," by artist Grace Bergin and down around the corner on Brady Street at Merle Norman's Boutique is a display of an abstract watercolor by artist Perry Winkler.
The public is invited to walk the streets in downtown DuBois, support local merchants and see Art In The Window.