DuBOIS — DuBois Area Council on the Arts and the DuBois Area Historical Society will be celebrating DuBois Sesquicentennial this weekend. DACOTA's Art in the Windows exhibit will be held from Friday, June 3, to Friday, July 8.
The artists participating include: Harlan Beagley at Primitive Addition and Luigi's Restaurant; Grace Bergin at Junk Dealer's Daughter; Marianne Fyda at the Peaceable Kingdom; Nina Turkin at Joe's Tux Shop; Pat McDannel at Gabler Insurance; Sherry Adams at Hockman's Candy and House to Home; Jenny Lisak at Unique Boutique; Scott Gulvas and Perry Winkler at Brady Florist; Brian Licatovich at Radio Station Sunny l06.5; Vivian Forest at Latino's Restaurant; Nathaniel & Yvonne Baker Art Photography at Aegis Coffee Shop; Dan Wells at Z's Sub Station; Lillian Smith at Shankel's Drugs; Jeff London at Unique Boutique; Grace Bergin at Til Vintage. and Harlan Beagley at Merle Norman's Boutique.