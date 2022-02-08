DuBOIS — DuBois Council On The Arts is happy to present artist John Pirnack from Treasure Lake. He is exhibiting his paintings at the City of DuBois Public Library now until Feb. 28. All are welcome.
Pirnak has been painting in oil and watercolor for many years. He has exhibited and sold his paintings in Connecticut, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania.
His work is in realism, capturing the beauty in landscapes, wildlife, and still life. He taught painting for many years but no longer.
He works currently at the Gallery in New Bethlehem, PA. John was a carpenter for 48 years too; so he had two trades, but is only painting now.