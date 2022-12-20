DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council of The Arts is happy to present Scott Gulvas, a native of DuBois, who is currently exhibiting at the City Of DuBois Public Library until Jan. 2, 2023.
Gulvas was educated at Santa Rosa Junior College and the Art Institute of Seattle.
Inspired by the great American landscape painter, such as Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer, as well as naturists like John Audubon, Gulvas tries to capture the hidden beauty of rural places, and the interconnectedness of living things. He is an avid angler and sportsman whose ecological ethos is “capture and release.”
The natural world remains a vital, thriving force in his depictions of the seasonal wonders and bounty of his native Pennsylvania. Gulvas, in addition to showing at the library, has created, and sold his own line of note cards and illustrating books. He also shows at the Winkler Gallery.
All are welcome to please visit the DuBois library to view his many watercolor paintings.