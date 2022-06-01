DuBOIS — The 2022 DuBois Area Scholastic Awards were held recently at the DAHS auditorium.
The following awards were presented:
- U.S. Army: Recognition of Recruit. –Ryan White
- PA Army National Guard: Recognition of Recruits –Trinitie Nisley, Devin Royer, Johannah Crandall, Benjamin Brubaker
- U.S. Air Force and Space Force: Recognition of Recruit and Highest Math & Science Award –Delaney Lingenfelter, Aum Patel
- U.S. Marines: Recognition of Recruit, Abby Dressler; Scholastic Excellence Award, Aum Patel; Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, Reagan Hollenbaugh; DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Award –Brooke Chewning
- Recognition of Scouts BSA Eagle Awards –Douglas Siple, Hayden Sweet
- Penn Highlands Healthcare and The Challenge Program, Inc. winners –attendance, Molly Hamilton; community service, Brooke Chewning; academic excellence, Abby Dressler; academic improvement, Shantell Neiswonger, STEM, Aum Patel
- DuBois Area Council on the Arts, “Dr. George N. Nye Scholarship,” Taylor Sizer; Samuel Richards Visual Arts Award, Sarah Henninger.
- DuBois Area Schools’ Alumni and Educational Foundation – DHS Scholarship Fund/Dee & Dolores Hibner Memorial Scholarship –Isabella Gregory; Dr. Albert Varacallo Memorial Scholarship- Chloe Neal; Irene McNeil Memorial Scholarships –Stefanie Hoyt, Sarah Henninger; Jim Suplizio/Larry Beighey Memorial Scholarship –Ashtyn Bickel; Drs. Shirish and Manjula Shah Endowment Scholarship for STEM –Jaidyn Murray; Shirley Ann (Phillips) Stofka Spirit Award –Emily Larsen.
- DAHS Class of 1965 Scholarships –Kattera Patton, Eden Galiczynski
- DuBois Area High School Alumni Awards –Astacio Deemer, Aundalynn Aljoe
- Dorothea E. Kyriazis Scheidemantel Memorial Scholarships –Madison Brantley; Aundalynn Aljoe; Chloe Neal; Thaddeus Slima.
- DuBois Area Education Association Scholarship –Madison Olewnick
- Reitz Theater of CRI Scholarship –Jaylen Hallowell
- DuBois Rotary Club Scholarships – John Miller; Ruby Welpott; Stefanie Hoyt; Ashtyn Bickel; Brooke Chewning
- DuBois Little League Scholarships – Rachel Radaker, Nathan Tyler
- DuBois Challenger Baseball senior awards – Brandon Evans, James Knarr, Nicolas Ferari, Albert Rogers, Jonathan Keen, Jacob Gibbs
- DuBois Lions Club Scholarships – Chloe Neal; Stefanie Hoyt; Aundalynn Aljoe; Isabella Gregory
- CNB Bank Scholarship –Alex Pasternak
- S&T Bank Scholarship – John Miller
- DuBois Area School Retirees Scholarships – Jaylen Hallowell; Madison Olewnick
- James J. Patterson Post #813 VFW Scholarship – Abigail Sutton
- Oklahoma Tigers Youth Football and Cheer Team Scholarship – Chloe Neal
- Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship – Madison Brantley
- DuBois Area Jaycees Scholarship –Madee Finalle
- McCluskey-Roynan Memorial Lodge #61 of the Fraternal Order of Police Scholarship – Brooke Chewning
- Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Scholarships – Chloe Neal; Aundalynn Aljoe
- Ken Howard Memorial Scholarship – Krista Miller
- Triangle Tech Scholarship – Cassandra Salter
- George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 Scholarships – Aundalynn Aljoe; Olivia Ferdarko; Chloe Neal; Hannah Spinda
- Symmco, Inc. Scholarships – Eden Galiczynski; Stefanie Hoyt; Christian Kirk; Chloe Neal
- Sykesville Civic Improvement Association Scholarship – Erich Benjamin
- Reynoldsville Masonic Lodge Scholarships – Jaylen Hallowell; Meridith Selby; Stefanie Hoyt
- Forsyth Drilling, Inc. – Medical Scholarship – Madison Brantley; Ruby Welpott
- Contemporary Women’s Club of DuBois Scholarship – Chloe Neal
- DuBois Kiwanis Club Scholarship – Aundalynn Aljoe
- Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary/Clara Hall Scholarships – Ashtyn Bickel; Madison Brantley; Brooke Chewning; Eden Galiczynski; Abigail Geist-Salone; Isabella Gregory; Chloes Neal; Allivia Pierce; Rachel Radaker; Joslynn Rodriguez; Christian Roemer; Sophia Seduski; Kara Tilson; Lauren Walker; Ruby Welpott; Jeremy Wolfgang; Lydia Zuccolotto.
- Hilda Passarelli-Caramela & Samuel L. Caramela Scholarship – Madison Olewnick
- DAHS Yearbook Leadership Award – Madison Brantley
- Dr. Dorothy J. “McGlinsky” Hook Scholarship – Taylor Sizer
- N. Robert “Bobby” Moore Scholarships – Ashtyn Bickel; John Miller; Brooke Chewning; Aundalynn Aljoe; Alex Pasternak
- Sandy Hose Company No. 1 “Sandy Club” Scholarships –Chloe Neal; Eden Galiczynski
- Leslie E. Osikowicz Memorial Scholarship – Houston Hemke
- Donald and Marlene Andrekovich Memorial Scholarship – Sophia Seduski
- Bennetts Valley Lions Club Scholarship – Hannah Spinda
- James R. & Esther Hawkins Scholarship – Madison Olewnick
- Robert P. Martini Scholarships – Stefanie Hoyt; Madison Brantley; Creighton Husted
- Sons of the American Legion Scholarships – Alex Pasternak; Jeremy Wolfgang; Ruby Welpott
- Ben Friedl Memorial Scholarships – Jenna Pfingstler; Jaylen Hallowell; Madison Olewnick
- Mae Anna Korb Scholarship – Nathan Tyler
DAHS Honor Graduates
Cum Laude Graduates – 92.5%-95.4%
Taylor Buchanan, Olivia Ferdarko, Emmalee Fye, Landon Gustafson, Jessica Jansky, Krista Miller, Samantha Muth, Anthony Nicastro, Madison Olewnick, Baylee Pangallo, Joslynn Rodriguez, Cassandra Salter, Douglas Siple, Delaney Smith, Emilee Snyder Madison Sohnen, Christopher Warnick, Ryan White.
Magna Cum Laude Graduates – 95.5%-99.4%
JoseLynn Alsbaugh, Benjamin Brubaker, Nakai Bussell, Johannah Crandall, Brycen Dinkfelt, Michael Dowling, Trey Dwire, Kirsten Heffner, Autum Held, Reagan Hollenbaugh Megan Keech, Delaney Lingenfelter, Matthew Mulhollan, Jenna Pfaff, Josh Rishel, Ashley Sandy, Brayten Sedor, Sophia Seduski, Taylor Sizer, Ashlynn Snyder, Kara Tilson, Aubriana Wykoff, Lydia Zuccolotto, Isabella Geist-Salone, Julie Griffin
Summa Cum Laude Graduates – 99.5%-100+%
Aundalynn Aljoe, Justin Bankovich, Ashtyn Bickel, Madison Brantley, Brooke Chewning, Leah Colville, Allysa Croasmun, Astacio Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Abby Dressler, Madee Finale, Joseph Foradora, Eden Galiczynski, Katherine Garthwaite, Abigail Geist-Salone, Isabella Gregory, Jaylen Hallowell, Molly Hamilton, Houston Hemke, Sarah Henninger, Lauren Hoover, J Creighton Husted, Cody Jaconski, Zachary Johnson, Gannon Kearney, Kady-Jo Kearney, Lauren Keen, Christian Kirk, Ryan Kovalyak, Emily Larsen, Riley Maxim, John Miller Samantha Monella, Haley Moore, Dory Morgan, Jaidyn Murray, Chloe Neal, Alex Pasternak, Aum Patel, Kattera Patton, Brianne Quairiere, Christian Roemer, Braden Roy, Adison Ruchlewicz, Aslyn West, Jeremy Wolfgang, Natalie Young, Jenna Pfingstler, Paige Reitz, Andrea Wilmoth, Riley Wolf, Kaaliyah Woodside, Meridith Selby, Allison Snyder, Hannah Spinda, Abigail Sutton, Hayden Sweet, Nathan Tyler, Rylee Wadding, Lauren Walker, William Weible, Ruby Welpott
Students who have earned concentration in the field of English are:
- Madison Brantley
- Makayla Draisma
- Madison Sohnen
Students who have earned concentration in the field of mathematics are:
- Adrianna Bata
- Aum Patel
Students who have earned concentration in the field of science are:
- Aundalynn Aljoe, Ashtyn Bickel, Brooke Chewning, Leah Colville, Allysa Croasmun, Astacio Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Abby Dressler, Zoie Enseki Joseph Foradora, Eden Galiczynski, Abigail Geist-Salone, Sarah Henninger, Stefanie Hoyt, Cody Jaconski, Zachary Johnson, Kady-Jo Kearney, Lauren Keen, Christian Kirk, Ryan Kovalyak, Emily Larsen, Riley Maxim, Samantha Monella, Dory Morgan, Jaidyn Murray, Samantha Muth, Chloe Neal, Aum Patel, Kattera Patton, Rachel Radaker, Paige Reitz, Adison Ruchlewicz, Sophia Seduski, Allison Snyder, Hannah Spinda, Hayden Sweet, Lauren Walker, Ruby Welpott, Ashlyn West, Kaaliyah Woodside
Students who have earned concentration in the field of social studies are:
- Taryn Bush, Mackenzie Crawford, Olivia Ferdarko, Julie Griffin, Aum Patel, Sophia Seduski, Hayden Sweet, Kara Tilson, Kaaliyah Woodside
Students who have earned concentration in the field of physical education and Health are:
- Nathan Balsano, Jayden Barrick, Erich Benjamin, Brenden Chesley, Brycen Dinkfelt, Mitchell Drahushak, Isabella Geist-Salone, Zachary Johnson, Matthew Mulhollan, Brayten Sedor, Sophia Seduski, Allison Snyder, Anna Weber, Andrea Wilmoth
Students who have earned concentration in the field of business are:
- Matthew Mulhollan
- Aum Patel
Students who have earned concentration in the field of visual and practical arts are: Nathan Balsano, Taryn Bush, Aliyah Guerrero, Sarah Henninger, Hannah Minaya, Brayten Sedor, Anna Weber, Andrea Wilmoth
Students who have earned concentration in the field of foreign language are:
- Brooke Chewning, Astacio Deemer, Breanna Eliason, Madee Finalle, Lauren Hoover, Stefanie Hoyt, Kady-Jo Kearney, Trinitie Knisley, Ryan Kovalyak Jaidyn Murray, Baylee Pangallo, Aum Patel, Jenna Pfingstler, Paige Reitz, Madison Rhine, Adison Ruchlewicz, Lydia Zuccolotto
Students who have earned concentration in the field of performing arts are:
Allysa Croasmun, Makayla Draisma, Emmalee Fye, Julie Griffin, Jaylen Hallowell, Reagan Hollenbaugh, Lauren Hoover, Jonathan Keen, Ruth Kolash, Kylie Korb, Haley Moore, Douglas, Siple Madison Sohnen