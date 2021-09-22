DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court.
Aundalynn Aljoe is the granddaughter of Ronald Aljoe of DuBois. She is a counselor at camp confidence, a member of both Physics Club and Book Club, historian of National Honor Society, the social media coordinator for Student Council and is in PEP. She is employed by and is a shift supervisor at Wendy’s. Her future plans are to go to college to get a degree in psychology with a minor in special education, become a guidance counselor, get married, have a couple of kids, and live a happy life. Her escort, Ryan White, is the son of Carrie Anthony and Jason White. Ryan’s future plans are to join the Army and possibly make a career out of it. He then plans to get married, have two kids, become a certified personal trainer and be happy with his wife for the rest of his life.
Brooke Chewning is the daughter of Ron and Tracy Chewning. She plays softball and basketball for DAHS. Brooke is president of NHS, a member of Interact, Student Council vice president and president of the senior class. She works at Dairy Queen. Her future plans are to go to college, graduate with honors, and eventually live at the beach and start a family. Her escort, AC Deemer, is the son of Shawn and Tara Deemer. AC’s future plans are to go to college, graduate, get married and have a family.
Leah Colville is the daughter of Emileigh Anderson and Ryan Colville. She has been involved in volleyball, track and field, and NHS all four years of high school. She is employed at Walmart. Her future plans are to major in kinesiology and then attend a chiropractic college in New York. After graduating, she plans on becoming an associate chiropractor before opening her own business and traveling with a family of her own. Her escort, Alex Pasternak, is the son of Mike and Heather Pasternak. Alex’s future plans are to go to college and study finance while also playing baseball. He then plans to get married and have a family.
Zoie Enseki is the daughter of Tonya and Cameron Enseki. She is a pole vaulter on the track team. She is employed at Ruby Tuesday’s as a hostess. Her future plans are to go to college to major in criminology to land her dream job, find a man or a dog, whichever makes her happy at the time, and eventually, have a family. Her escort, Christian Roemer, is the son of Paul and Darla Roemer. His future plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in biology-pre-med.
Eden Galiczynski is the daughter of Mark and Stacy Galiczynski. She is a member of National Honor Society, Interact Club, Student Council, Relay for Life, the Volleyball team and the Swim team. She works at The Meadows. Her future plans are to attend college, be the best she can be and live life to the fullest. Her escort, Joseph Foradora, is the son of Scott and Paula Foradora. His future plans are to attend college and eventually enroll in medical school. Joseph hopes to become a doctor one day and settle down to have a family.
Sarah Henninger is the daughter of Kristin and David Henninger. She is on the DAHS Golf, Basketball and Softball teams. She is also a member of Interact Club, Physics Club, Ski Club, National Honors Society and Student Council. Sarah is treasurer of the senior class. She is employed by the DuBois Little League and Henninger Dental. Her future plans are to attend college to become a chiropractor and acupuncturist, start her own business, get married, start a family, continue to do what makes her happy, and live life to the fullest. Her escort, Houston Hemke, is the son of Heath and Linda Hemke. Houston’s future plans are to go to college to be an aerospace engineer, get a job, get married, and start a family.
Stefanie Hoyt is the daughter of Matthew and Deborah Hoyt. She plays both high school and club soccer and is captain of the DAHS soccer team. Stef is also involved with the Reynoldsville Girl Scouts and is in the National Honor Society. She is employed at Eat’n Park. Her future plans are to attend college for chemical engineering. Eventually, she would like to adopt or foster a child. Her escort, Gannon Kearney, is the son of James and Julianne Kearney. Gannon’s future plans are to attend college to become a software designer. Eventually, he would like to get married and start a family.
Kallysta Schrock is the daughter of Charles and Amy Schrock. She is a cheerleader for DAHS and also a member of the track team. She works at TJMaxx. Her future plans are to go to college to become a physical therapist. Her escort, Gage Sonnie, is the son of Adam and Kimberli Sonnie. Gage’s future plans are to follow his dad’s footsteps into the army.
Ruby Welpott is the daughter of Travis and Molly O’Bryon- Welpott. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, on the DAHS Track team and is currently working to become an EMT. She works at Aegis Coffee. Her future plans are to graduate college, marry Ben Hickman, attend medical school, become an OB/GYN and have a big family. Her escort, Ryan Kovalyak, is the son of Nicole Sawyers and Chris Kovalyak. Ryan’s future plans are to attend college.
Ashlyn West is the daughter of Adam and Missy West. She is a member of the volleyball team. Ashlyn is also in the National Honor Society and Student Council. She is employed by TJMaxx. Her future plans are to attend college, graduate with honors, and start a family of her own. Her escort, Chooch Husted, is the son of Clark and Emilie Husted. Chooch’s future plans are to attend college, get married, and start a family.
Last year’s queen was Lakin Smith. She is the daughter of Kelly and Matt Roush and Polly and Trevor Smith. She is currently attending Penn State University to get a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering with a minor in business. Her escort, Timothy Stainbrook, is the son of Kim and Tim Stainbrook. His future plans are to become a physician.
This year’s princess is Brynn Bundy. Brynn is the daughter of Megan and Luke Bundy. Brynn is a gymnast for Prime Gymnastics. Her future plans are to attend Juniata Elementary and continue working on her gymnastics.
The prince is Henry Hanzely. He is the son of Dulcie and Bill Hanzely. Henry enjoys bike riding, tee ball and running. He currently attends kindergarten and cares for his two cats; Oscar and Chloe. His future plans are to become a veterinarian and coach baseball, but to never get married because that’s gross.
The duke this year is Alex Thomas. He is the son of Jessica and Nathain Hornung. He enjoys coloring and drawing. His future plans are to get his license and get a job.
Homecoming is Friday, Sept. 24.
The parade will line up around 5:30 p.m. and leave the high school at 5:45 p.m. The parade ends at Mansell Stadium around 6:15 p.m., where the Beavers will take on Ridgway at 7 p.m. The 2021 Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime.