Book club members

Members of the DuBois Area High School Book Club are shown. In the front row are: Kamryn Fontaine, Anna Weible, Sierra Raab; row two: Leah McFadden, Madeline Rusnica, Madelynn Crabtree, Ashtyn Burkett; row three: Aubrey Donahue, Bella Sciamanna, Alex Horsley, Abby McCoy, Julia Wirths.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School’s Book Club team, Fresh Outta the Library, maintained their perfect four-year record by winning the Brookville Reading Competition held on Oct. 24 at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in Clarion.

To compete, the teams were assigned 24 books to read and comprehend.

The competition comprised three rounds during which the teams needed to be able to answers questions from the books.

The team’s books were provided through a Donors Choose project.

Alex Horsley, team member, said, “It is a very intellectually stimulating competition.”

