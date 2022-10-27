DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School’s Book Club team, Fresh Outta the Library, maintained their perfect four-year record by winning the Brookville Reading Competition held on Oct. 24 at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in Clarion.
To compete, the teams were assigned 24 books to read and comprehend.
The competition comprised three rounds during which the teams needed to be able to answers questions from the books.
The team’s books were provided through a Donors Choose project.
Alex Horsley, team member, said, “It is a very intellectually stimulating competition.”