DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School students in Dorothea Hackett’s creative writing class and those with an interest in writing traveled to Susquehanna University’s Creative Writing Day.
There, they participated in poetry and fiction writing workshops.
In addition, they attended readings by various author/professors and author/Susquehanna students.
The experience prompted Alexis Pontzer, a sophomore, to form a Slam Poetry club at DAHS with future hopes of holding Open Mic nights for the students and public to share their poetry and short fiction.
Senior Rayne Caltagarone comments, “As a senior in high school hoping to major in Creative Writing next year, I found the Susquehanna trip to be a great real world experience of the Creative Writing workshops.”
“The trip we took to Susquehanna College was very eye-opening. Before it, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go to college or stay home and keep working. The professors were amazing, and shared some of their experience and works. Over all, it was a very welcoming experience, and even though we weren’t students there, it was clear we had a place,” said Alexis Sherwood.