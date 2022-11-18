DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School International Thespian Society/Drama Club held its annual fall events to support Helping Hands Food Pantry in Reynoldsville.
Events included a DAHS ITS/Drama Club sponsored homeroom food drive contest that was won by Mrs Puhala’s homeroom.
In addition, DAHS produced Fall in Love: An Evening of One Acts and “charged” $3 and/or non-perishable food items as admission.
Treasurer Colin Lindmar said, “It’s always nice to know that our “profits” are going back to help the community.”