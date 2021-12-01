DuBOIS — This year’s DuBois Area High School Science Team members persevered to beat Altoona High School’s Science Team in the Science Bowl competition held virtually with St. Francis University on Nov. 18.
A total of 350 high school students from 32 area high schools participated in the 28th annual STEAM Science Day, which is coordinated by the University’s School of Sciences and Science Outreach Center, which serves as a regional Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Center.
During St. Francis University’s Science Day, many scientific sessions are offered virtually that the region’s high school students can participate in. The event is meant to bring science to life.
“The idea behind this is to give these kids an interactive look at the world of science,” said St. Francis physics professor Pete Skoner, the event founder. “They’re getting to see what a chemist does, instead of reading about it in a book.”
This year’s STEAM Day featured renowned guest lecturers:
- Dr. Justin Murray, professor of Biology, with pre-medicine students and alumni spoke of the many rewarding career opportunities in medicine and associated disciplines.
- Dr. Stephen O’Brien, retired chief of the NIH Center for Genome Bioinformatics, wrote a very popular book Tears of the Cheetah, and spoke about plagues in history including COVID-19. His historical presentation gave insight into the many different types of plagues that have visited all nations on the Earth — AIDS, swine flu, and ebola.
- Brian Snell, Marathon 2008 in Beijing; Dashaun Jackson, 110m high hurdles US Olympic trials 2021. Shared their educational and career paths, their participation in the Olympics, and their perceptions of the “greatest athletics show on Earth.”
- Eric Horell, director of Alumni Engagement: Kelsea Wagner (‘13, Chemistry and Pre-Law), Appalachian school of law; Jarriet Robinson (‘07 Computer Science and MBA), PayPal; Elisha Yin (‘12: Spanish and Physician Assistant), Cleveland Clinic; and Jonathan Miller (‘08 Chemistry and MBA), Airbus Ventures. Gave their perspectives as to what programs of study will prepare students for success.
Students also saw many other sessions: Cryptography, CSI Loretto, Disney Animation, Field Biology, Fireworks, and Music and Wellness to mention a few.
DuBois students attended the guest lectures, sessions and competed in a debate. This year’s topic was ethics.
The case study was Inmate California Firefighters:
“The 2018 California wildfire season was the most destructive and deadliest the state had seen. The two monstrous blazes, which both ignited earlier this month, destroyed a total of 400 square miles and have claimed at least 87 lives with at least 500 still missing. Of the 9,400 firefighters battling the 240,000-acre California wildfires, roughly 1,500 include prison inmates as part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) volunteer firefighting program called the Conservation Camp Program. No data is available to compare overall injury rates between inmate and professional firefighters, but many have argued that the dangerous nature of the job clearly puts the non-professional inmates in a more vulnerable position. Inmates are paid $2 a day, and $1 an hour when fighting an active fire. They also earn time off their sentences. Do you think the CDCR volunteer firefighting program is ethically justifiable?”