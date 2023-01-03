DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School sent seven student delegates to the International Thespian Society PA State Conference.
Thirty-two schools and more than 700 students met for two days of theater productions, workshops, college visits, and community building at North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA.
DAHS students performed a one-act play, My Hands Are Tied, written by students Julia Wirths, Michaela Albers, and Leah McFadden and directed by Michaela Albers and Julia Wirths.
Honors earned at the conference were Most Valuable Thespian, Julia Wirths; Most Valuable Performer, Michaela Albers; All-Star Cast Member, Gage Pardee.