DAHS thespian students

DuBois Area High School thespian students are shown. In the back row is Alex Horsley. In the second row are Sierra Raab and Madalyn Rhodes. In the front row are: Gage Pardee, Aubrey Ott, Julia Wirths and Michaela Albers.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School sent seven student delegates to the International Thespian Society PA State Conference.

Thirty-two schools and more than 700 students met for two days of theater productions, workshops, college visits, and community building at North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA.

DAHS students performed a one-act play, My Hands Are Tied, written by students Julia Wirths, Michaela Albers, and Leah McFadden and directed by Michaela Albers and Julia Wirths.

Honors earned at the conference were Most Valuable Thespian, Julia Wirths; Most Valuable Performer, Michaela Albers; All-Star Cast Member, Gage Pardee.

