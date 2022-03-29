DuBOIS – The DuBois Area High School drama department will present “Guys and Dolls” as its annual all-school musical March 31 and April 1-2 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens. They may be purchased at the door or online by searching “DuBois” at showtix4u.com. Information can also be found on the school district website.
The show was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, but the students were unable to perform it because of the school closures due to COVID-19. Directors decided to revive it, and many of the same performers are participating this year.
“Guys and Dolls” is a musical comedy from the Golden Age of Broadway, and it follows a group of lovable gambling gangsters who are trying to find a location for their next dice game while the police and a local salvation mission get in the way. The show debuted on Broadway in 1950, earning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In 1955, it was adapted into a film starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra.
The musical features many timeless classics, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and the high-energy number “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
The plot focuses on two unlikely couples seeking romance in very different ways. Night club dancer Miss Adelaide, played by Eleanor Chirico, and gambler Nathan Detroit, played by Doug Siple have been engaged for 14 years with no marriage date in sight, while Detroit’s friend Sky Masterson, played by Andrew Hewitt, tries to woo the conservative missionary Sarah Brown, played by Maddie Olewnick, to win a $1,000 bet he and Detroit have made.
Joining Sarah as members of the “Save-a-Soul” Mission are Gage Pardee as Arvide Abernathy, Jaylen Hallowell as General Cartwright, Michaela Albers as Agatha, and Makayla Draisma as Martha.
Adding to the hijinks is a group of gamblers who just want a place for their crap game that won’t attract the eyes of the authorities. Nicely-Nicely Johnson is portrayed by Charlie Nixon, while Benny Southstreet is played by Michael Angelo. Other cast members include Nathan Swan as Harry the Horse, Tyler Stevens as Rusty Charlie, Colin Lindmar as Big Julie, Jude Toney as Society Max, Richard Hoare as Angie the Ox, Albert Rogers as Scranton Slim, and Alex Horsley as Liver Lips Louie. Lieutenant Branigan, the officer looking to stop the gamblers, is played by Charles Smith.
Miss Adelaide’s fellow night club dancers are Julia Wirths, Aubrey Ott, Ziba Navaey, Madalyn Rhodes, Madi Wilson, Ariel Carney, Aaliyah Middleton, Hillary Beer, and Danielle Smith. Isabelle Bartruff is a featured dancer in the show.
Additional roles are played by Sierra Raab, Porter Kolash, Molly Sensor, Nicole Weible, Keenan Conner-Park, Michael Stainbrook, Jeremiah Mondi, and Eric Bryan.
The DAHS production is being directed by Dorothea Hackett, chair of the English department, and music teachers Nicholas Kloszewski and Melinda Swauger are the vocal and music directors, respectively. Mandi Bell, a high school English teacher, is the choreographer, while high school art teacher Robin Craig is in charge of set construction. Middle school teacher Joe Sensor is handling the lighting coordination, and DuBois graduate Maddie Sensor is the costume and makeup coordinator. DAHS English teacher Chris Taylor is handling the publicity and business management of the production. Fellow English teacher Linda Rankus is the stage manager. Brennon Bell is the sound coordinator.
Many students are also helping with important positions behind the scenes. The stage managers are Joshua Spencer and Reagan Hollenbaugh. Molly Hamilton is the student lighting/sound director and Members of the lights/sound crew are Katelyn Gardner, Lily Puckey, and Jordan Burkett. Rayne Caltagarone, Eric Bryan, Lily Kakabadze, and Jacob Woods are on the stage crew.