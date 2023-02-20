DuBOIS — Many students and staff have heard whispers of a new DuBois Area Middle School team on the rise.
Many have been curious to know what the team really does.
Team member Ella Null said, ”Our team is a group that works together to produce a promotional video about a local manufacturing company.”
Team members Maddie Sawtelle, Ella Null, Landon Roush, and Ada Doverspike, along with supervisors Kristie Taylor and Nicole Hill, have been working very hard to shoot and edit their video. The video is to be entered in the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? video contest, to hopefully go on to win.
One of the awards is determined by the number of votes and views the video receives. If the team can get this community involved, they are a shoe-in.
“I think it’s really important that we highlight all of the job opportunities within the manufacturing world. We just want you to help us out so our hard work can pay off,” says Maddie Sawtelle. Many people don’t realize the amount of jobs and hard work that go into the manufacturing field.
“I think that whenever people see the video, it will open their eyes about the manufacturing career field,” says Landon Roush.
The team members have found that they need good communication skills to achieve their goals with this video and the competition.
Ada Doverspike said, “I think this was a learning opportunity for all of us as we learn how to work as a team and communicate together.”
The team is working very hard on their video. They need the public’s support. Please visit the link below and select the DuBois Area Middle School video. Please watch it and vote for it.
https://www.whatssocool.org/contests/north-central-pa/
Voting is from 12:01 a.m. on March 13 through 11:59 p.m. on March 15.
