BROCKWAY — Gospel singer and evangelist Dan Schall will present his ministry at Beechtree Union Church at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
A love offering will be collected.
Schall’s music and testimony conveys his love of and devotion to Jesus Christ and his encouragement of others to seek and find God’s love for them.
Schall stutters when he speaks, but not when he sings and his rich singing voice has been entertaining audiences across Pennsylvania for decades.
He worked at a full-time job for 30 years and continued to give 100 to 125 concerts each year.
In 2001, he resigned from his job and formed the nonprofit Dan Schall Ministries in Zelienople.
His weekly webcast can be found at www.DanSchall.org. His CDs are available at his performance and through the website.
Beechtree Union Church, pastored by the Rev. Terry Felt, is located at the intersection of Arch Street Extension and Westville Road south of Brockway.