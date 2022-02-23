DuBOIS — Dante F. Armanini, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending St. Vincent College, Latrobe. His field of study is business. He has signed to play baseball.
Armanini is a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Falls Creek. At Central, he was a member of the school’s basketball, baseball, golf, and cross-country teams. He also performed in the DCC musical Footloose.
Armanini is a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an altar server and a parish festival worker. He also worked at the Treasure Lake Golf Course.
Armanini graduated from Central with nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Armanini received the Saint Vincent College Faculty Scholarship, Saint Vincent College Resident Grant, Saint Vincent College Catholic High School Scholarship, and the Clyde and Ferraro Accounting Scholarship.
Armanini is the son of Mike and Valerie Armanini, DuBois.