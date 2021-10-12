RIDGWAY — The 100th anniversary celebration of the Penn-Elk Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the Royal Inn, Ridgway on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Many dignitaries attended from across the state. State Regent Elizabeth Watkins gave a congratulatory speech and a special pin to honor the newest member, Anne Marie McDonough Meade.
The North Central District Director, Barbara Schmouder introduced other dignitaries to the group including: State Vice Regent – Marguerite Fritsch; Past State Regent – Bobbi McMullen; State Organizing Secretary – Suzanne Gillette Meer; Northeast District Director – Mary Ann Cunningham; and State Registrar – Barbara Greeley.
Two local regents were in attendance from Coudersport – Ilene Altenhein, Allegewi Chapter and from DuBois – Elaine Knarr, regent from the DuBois-Susquehanna Chapter.
Mary Ellen Badeau, current Regent of the Penn-Elk Chapter, received a standing ovation as she was presented with a specially made Cockade from Regent, Shawn Beyer of the Cameron Parish Chapter in Virginia.
The afternoon concluded with a program: “This Land is Your Land” –Celebrating Patriotism, History and Music by the Mountain Melodies of Cameron County.