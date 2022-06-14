DuBOIS — At the May meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, North Central District Director Barbara Schmauder was present to install the new officers for their three-year term.
The new officers are: Regent Sharon Aaron; Vice Regent Elaine Knarr; Recording Secretary Peggy Coppolo; Treasurer Janet Styche; Chaplain Betsy Evans; Historian Betty Freemer.
The chapter is also in the process of designing and creating a flower bed in the DuBois City Park as their project for America 250. This project will also be in honor and memory of DAR Patriots.
DAR also recently presented DAR Good Citizen awards to four high school seniors from DuBois Area High Schoo, Jeff Tech, Brockway Area High School and DuBois Central Catholic High School.
If anyone is interested in joining this prestigious organization, please call 814-371-5518.