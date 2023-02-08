DuBOIS — The dates for DuBois Area School District’s kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year are listed below.
When registering a student, parents must bring their child’s birthdate verification (birth certificate), immunization record, proof of residency and their child. Acceptable residency documentation includes: a deed, lease, current utility bill, current credit card bill, property tax bill or vehicle registration.
Juniata Elementary — Monday, March 6, 2023 9:30 – 12:00
1:00 – 3:00 Juniata Gymnasium
C. G. Johnson Elementary Tuesday March 7, 2023 9:30 – 12:00
1:00 – 3:00 C. G. Johnson Gymnasium
Oklahoma Elementary Wednesday March 8, 2023 9:30 – 12:00
1:00 – 3:00 Oklahoma Gymnasium
Wasson Elementary Thursday March 9, 2023 9:30 – 12:00
1:00 – 3:00 Wasson Gymnasium
According to the DuBois Area School District Board Policy revised on June 25, 2008, “A child is eligible for admission to kindergarten if s/he has attained the age of five years on or before the first day of July.”
Registration materials may be picked up at any of the elementary schools during regular school hours beginning Monday, February 6th. By doing so, parents will be able to complete the forms at home allowing the actual registration process to be completed in a timely fashion. Additionally, parents are encouraged to contact the school counselor if they have any concerns regarding the registration of their child.