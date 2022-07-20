DuBOIS — The 2022 Dave Bish Memorial Golf Tournament will tee off at 1 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club this Saturday.
The tournament is a fundraiser for Won by One to Jamaica, a ministry that has helped the under-resourced residents and families of Harmons, Jamaica, for more than 30 years.
Dave Bish, pastor who founded Tri County Church, died unexpectedly in 2016. Bish had a special place in his heart for Harmons, Jamaica, and the WBOTJ ministry.
To register for the tournament, email Blair Michael at blair@wonbyonetojamaica.com or call 814-583-7427.
Visit https://www.wonbyonetojamaica.com and the Facebook page.