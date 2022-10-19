KERSEY — In early October, St. Marys Area High School (SMAHS) music students spent the day performing, observing and helping in Fox Township Elementary School’s music classroom.
Brandon Vollmer, Abby Pciask and Connor Fox all jumped at the chance to share their musical talents with Ms. Foote’s students throughout the day. They sang songs from last year’s musical “Shrek,” in conjunction with an to inspire Fox’s third-grade play “Swamped.” They also sang, danced, answered questions and played along in everyone’s regular music classes.
It was a great day of collaboration and leadership.