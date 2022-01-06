DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic announced their Homecoming Court in December during their homecoming basketball game against Brockway in the school’s Varischetti Sports Complex.
Each class in the high school chose a girl to represent them; each of the underclassmen girls asked a classmate to accompany them. The senior class selected three ladies they felt represented them well. The three senior boys were also selected by their class as candidates for Mr. DCC and accompanied the three ladies chosen by the senior class. All high school students then voted to elect this year’s Homecoming Queen and Mr. DCC.
According to Kate Kunkle, faculty member and advisor, “All members of the court are good representatives for their classes.”
Morgan Tyler, DuBois was named the 2022 DCC Homecoming Queen and Alec Srock was named 2022 Mr. DCC.
Tyler is the daughter of Kevin and Kathy Tyler. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Student Council, and softball team. She is currently employed by On Deck, DuBois. Her plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in Biological Sciences for Pre-Med. Mr. DCC, Srock is the son of Greg and Paula Srock. He is a member of the National Honor Society, basketball and tennis teams. Srock plans to attend college and major in Sports Medicine.
Also chosen by the senior class as candidates for 2022 Homecoming Queen and 2022 Mr. DCC were seniors, Abigail Suplizio, and her escort Jalen Kosko, both of DuBois.
Suplizio is the daughter of Dominick and Billie Suplizio. Suplizio is a volunteer firefighter and trustee member for the Friendship Hose Company, DuBois, a member of the Rotary Interact Club, and treasurer of Student Council. She is currently employed by The Meadows Frozen Custard and the City of DuBois working at the city pool concession stand. She plans on attending Penn State University-DuBois, enrolled in the 2 + 2 program. Her escort, Jalen Kosko is the son of Donna Kosko and Dan Kosko. Kosko is a member of the National Honor Society and basketball team. Kosko plans on attending Penn State University – University Park majoring in business administration. Kosko is employed by The City of DuBois Pool.
Emma Suplizio, DuBois was escorted by Hayes Cooper, Falls Creek. Suplizio is the daughter of Dominick and Billie Suplizio. She is a member of the National Honor Society, softball team and is Student Council President. Suplizio is employed by The Meadows Frozen Custard, DuBois. She has signed up to play softball at Penn State University –DuBois, majoring in psychology. Hayes Cooper is the son of Robert and Donna Cooper. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, the soccer and air rifle teams, and Jefferson County HH. His plans include attending college majoring in either Anthropology or Archeology.
Court members selected by the junior class included Anna Vandervort, Reynoldsville and Ben Gritzer, DuBois. Vandervort is the daughter of Bill and Debbie Vandervort. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, and the DCC Central Players. Vandervort is a seasonal employee of the YMCA, DuBois. She plans on pursuing a degree in graphic design. Her escort, Ben Gritzer, is the son of Matt and Carlie Gritzer. He is a member of the basketball and baseball teams. Gritzer is employed by Red Lobster, DuBois. His future plans include joining the workforce.
Raegan Porter, Luthersburg, and Andrew Green, DuBois, were selected by the sophomore class. Porter is the daughter of Eric and Jodi Porter. She is a member of the volleyball team and Mock Trial. Porter is employed by Over the Top, DuBois. Her plans include attending college and majoring in criminal justice with a minor in psychology. Her escort, Andrew Green, is the son of Richard and Melissa Green. He is a member of the basketball and baseball teams. His future plans include attending college and playing basketball.
Representing the freshmen class was Sydney MacCready, Sykesville and Aiden Snowberger, DuBois. MacCready is the daughter of Allison Donahue and Robert MacCready. Her future plans include attending college. Her escort, Aiden Snowberger is the son of Evan and Pam Snowberger. His plans include attending college.