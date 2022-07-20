DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic School announces the following memorial contributions.
Anyone wishing to place a memorial may do so by calling Kristi Oakes at 814-371-3060, stopping at the high school office, or mailing to DuBois Central Catholic School, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
In memory of:
- Jean Bojalad by Dorothy Scull, Pinky Kalinowski, Sharon and Peter Varischetti, Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso, PJ and Pat Reilly, Angelo and Matilda Illuzzi, John and Janet Caruso, Larry and Cathie Caruso Gallagher, John and Vicki Simmons, Deidre A. Schultz, Jim and Marsha McCurdy, Friendship Ladies Aux, Steve and Joyce Taylor
- Wanda Lepionka by Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso
- Denny Mohney by Ronnaleah Prindible, Phil and Ann Marie Philp, David and Terry Woessner, James and Becky Milligan and Family, Donna M. Bruder-Smith, InFirst Bank, Nancy and William Allenbaugh, Cindy Henry, Don Liedels Family, Joyce Whiteman, Brenda Warcholak and Family, Terry and Phyllis Miller, Kelly and Jerry Wolfgang, Henry and Mary Deible, Jodee Hanzely, Tom and Judy Meyers, Kathy Painter, The Singleton Family
- Tony Berardi by Bridget and Tom Rubritz, Class of 1969, Michael and Marilyn Green
- Elizabeth “Betty” Bigar by Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Katherine Sedor
- Joe Bolam by Class of 1963, Jim and Marsha McCurdy
- Sarah Pedulla by Joe Zappia, III, CRPC and Family
- John and Gene Green and Patricia by Mary (Genie) Bassett
- Angels in My Life by Dan Cathcart
- Kathy Neville Swisher by Janet Spearly
- Jim Clouser by Janet Spearly
- Mike Stoey by Janet Spearly
- William Erich by Larry and Carol Barber
- Paula Spilman by Gina Foltz Thompson, Steve and Joyce Taylor, Tom and Lori Gasbarre, Bill and Kate Kunkle, Andy and Cassie Kunkle
- Katrina Foltz by Mary L. Berberich
- Sisters of Mercy by Gary and Alexis Stetz
- John Anderlonis by Marcia Krul Belin, Jim and Marsha McCurdy
- Mary Calderone Russell by Marcia Krul Belin, Jim and Marsha McCurdy
- Kathy Wilt Carey by Marcia Krul Belin
- Thomas (Tim) Shaffer, Sr. by Swift Kennedy and Co., Neil and Kyle Fitzpatrick
- Joan Ranson by Steve and Joyce Taylor
- David Cavalier by Bill and Kate Kunkle
- David McKillop by Bill and Kate Kunkle
- Martin Kucharski by Bill and Paul Baruffalo, Debbie and Dave Piccirillo, Steve and Joyce Taylor, John and Janet Caruso
- Louann Varacallo by Gerry and Cheryl McIntosh, Peter and Sharon Varischetti Family, Linda Schalk, Janet Mehall
- Ann Waylonis by Teresa Barraclough
- Kathleen Kunkle by Teresa Barraclough
- Michael F. Lepionka by Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso
- James J. Fitzpatrick, Jr. by Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso
- August Eugene Strishock by Steve and Rhoda Strishock
- Nellie “Louise” Overholser by Michele and Emily Joseph, Hazel Salada, Mr. and Mrs. John Yargar, Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso, Tom and Brenda Aravich, John and Janet Caruso, Steve and Joyce Taylor
- Thomas Eugene Frank by Fred and Marilyn Wesdock and Daughter, Mary Grecco, Mr. and Mrs. John Yargar, Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso, Tom and Brenda Aravich, Larry and Cecelia Semancik, Michele and John McGovern, Jim and Kelle Pompeii, Karen, Steve and Kylee Schaffer, Bob and Gail Morgan, John and Janet Caruso, Dave and Barb Dettore and Family
- Bill Senior by Ron and Nancy Senior Butcher
- Dolores “Lee” Keth by Tony Pompeii, Karen, Steve and Kylee Schaffer, Tommy and Stacey Frank, Tom and Brenda Aravich, Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso
- Bernie Pitrone by Gerry and Cheryl McIntosh, Tommy and Stacey Frank, Carol Ford, Ed and Barbara Pisarchick, James Williams, Gary Garofoli, Karen and Ron Shollenberger, Mitzi Lewis, Denise Sesona, Scotty and Marcia Belin Muir, Thomas and Bridget Rubritz, Bernard Gabriel, Jim and Stephanie Fragle, Msgr. Charles Kaza, Pinky Kalinowski, Joseph Hassan, Matt Simmons, Joe and Phyllis Lazore, Leo and Patty Klebacha, Peter and Sharon Varischetti and Family, Helen Shaffer, Laura Gordon, Kevin Bogusch and Cluey Sandy, Maureen and Robert Bietz, Judy Wymer, Bobbie Klingensmith, Ben and Kathy Blakley, Bob and Leah Baronick, Janet Mehall, Tom and Brenda Aravich, Jeff and Sandra Packech, Sarah Ann Overs, Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso, Gina Riley and Jeff Swanwon, Jane Adair, Carrie, Ron and Leighton Leeds,Mary, Ann and Joe Hockman, Steve and Joyce Taylor, Larry and Cecelia Semancik, Chuck and Chris Meier Family, Rose Ann Crawford, Thomas Counts and Leigh Moser, Sharkey Piccirillo, Keen and Hanzley, LLP, George and Deborah Heigel,
- James Kerner by Tommy, Stacey, Jordy, Jackson and Jessy Frank
- Stephen R. Volpe by Mike, Gretchen and Gabby Caruso, Robert and Constance Shaffer, Maureen Bamberger