DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic will begin their celebration of National Catholic Schools Week on Sunday, Jan. 30.
The national theme of this year’s celebration is “Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service”.
DCC will hold an open house and an ALL DCC School Family Winter Candyland event on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 1-3 p.m.
Families interested in learning more about DCC will meet members of the administration, faculty, and school family from 1-1:15 and then receive a tour of the school. Upon completion of the tour, visitors will receive tickets to participate in the Candyland event. This event will include a DJ, food contests for the best BBQ and best, candy inspired dessert, and more. To make reservations contact Debbie Kruise, director of admissions by calling her at 814-371-6689 or emailing her at dkruise@duboiscatholic.com. Reservations to the open house would be nice, but are not required.
According to Lisa Blasdell, director of DCC Social Media, “This is the time of year that we are acknowledged for being different. It is a time to celebrate our connection with God and thank Him for all our blessings. Catholic Schools Week Mass is a time to gather in faith and acknowledge all whose service and support make our school possible.” Mass will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 1:45 p.m. and can be viewed on the school’s NFHS Network, www.nfhsnetwork.com .
This year’s elementary weekly theme is Our Catholic School is so SWEET in Candyland! There are daily themes that follow along with the Candyland game board. It should be a week full of fun events, STREAM lessons and activities celebrating our Catholic School.
The middle school is focused on “Catholic Schools – a Timeless Choice” with daily themes throughout the week that are related to the decades including the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s with games, lessons, and snacks that relate to the decade of the day. The annual basketball game with St. Francis School, Clearfield will also be televised on the NFHS network. Fifth grade starts at 11:30 and sixth grade at 12:30.
High school students will be looking forward to activities on Friday afternoon including sledding, volleyball, basketball and other games.
Catholic education has been thriving in DuBois for more than100 years. Beginning with St. Catherine’s School, in the late 19th century to DuBois Central Christian High School which was founded in 1961 and then to the building of our current school for Preschool through grade 12 established in 2002.
The sense of family, of community, is a large part of being a “Catholic” school. Students, teachers, and parents work together to help each student succeed academically, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
To learn more about DuBois Central Catholic and the gift of a Catholic education visit the DCC website at www.duboiscatholic.com.