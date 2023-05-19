DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic recently hosted their annual athletic banquet to recognize the significant accomplishments achieved under the 2023 athletic program.
Among those recognized included:
- Andrew Reiter, who won the 100-yard Freestyle Bronze Metal as an independent swimmer
- Senior Carter Hickman with a career 100th strikeout for Cardinal baseball
- Senior Luke Swisher, who was awarded the First Team Tri-County Sunday selection
- Lady Cardinal basketball that won a PIAA state playoff game for the first time since 1999
- The cross country team that set school records including Andrew Reiter, Alyssa Yanek, Angelo Piccirillo, Addison Smith, and Elle Osterman
- MVP golfer Tristan Sedor, who made it to the second day of districts
- The rifle team that placed in the top five at three National Orion matches
- Senior Neel Gupta, who was awarded an UAVSL League All-Star selection for soccer
- Jessy Frank, who was named Laurel Mountain League All-Star as a volleyball outside hitter
- Aiden Grieneisen, who broke a 53-year javelin record in track & field
- Lady Cardinal softball that remained undefeated early in the season and is on track for the state playoffs
But the highlight of the night came in another form when keynote speaker, Neil Walker, addressed the students.
With a 12-year career in Major League Baseball after a first-round draft pick in 2004 out of high school, Walker offered personal experiences and insight into the importance of Catholicism. Particularly, he highlighted how Catholicism and a faith-based culture fosters determination and work ethic, which he attributes to his life successes. Walker further explained how fortunate DCC students were to be part of this type of culture that is unsurpassed. A culture he reflected upon as being similar to his school environment and upbringing. It was this environment that shaped Walker into the student, and later, the professional athlete he was to become.
Upon conclusion of the banquet, the honorary Roland J. Noble Award, which was established in recognition of Mr. Noble’s dedication to establishing the athletic program back in 1961, was presented to Mrs. Michelyn DeShong, assistant coach for Lady Cardinal softball. The award honored her contributions to DCC athletics and her unwavering commitment, time and talent offered to Lady Cardinal softball.
“We are confident the graduating seniors and returning athletes will continue to accomplish exceptional feats both on and off the fields,” according to a DCC press release. “Congratulations to all student athletes and the DuBois Central Catholic’s 2022-2023 Athletic Program.”