DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic students began the season of Advent on Monday, Nov. 29 with the lighting of the first candle on their Advent wreaths in the elementary and middle school/high school.
DCC families are now looking forward to coming together on Sunday, Dec. 12 for their annual school Family Advent Celebration.
This year, the students of DuBois Central Catholic Middle School Drama will proudly present, “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas”, written by Todd Wallinger, and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, of Denver, Colorado.
The middle school play is a heart-warming story about “Miss Margie”, and her beloved bookshop, “A Likely Story”, which both made their way to the DCC stage before in the Spring of 2019. In this Christmas edition, we see some new characters and ideas, as the characters from her books come to life to help her track down a missing gift that was going to make Christmas a little more enchanted for all, and save the day for Miss Margie’s sister, Ellen. It is up to the great literary characters to track down this gift, while making sure to not be seen and give away their magical existence. It is a hilarious, touching tale that reminds us that the best gifts don’t come wrapped in pretty paper and bows.
The cast includes:
- Director- Ms. Jodi Stewart, Assistant Director
- Andrew Adamski –Class of 2024
- Margie- Addison Smith
- Ellen- Sarah Kelsey
- Page 2 of 2
- Annabelle- Easter Slimak
- Cats- Bailey Perry and Alyssa Snyder
- Nutcracker- Dominic Sliwinski
- Tom Sawyer- Ivan Bisbey
- Dorothy Gale- Adeline Bisbey
- Pollyanna- Danielle Perry
- Doctor Doolittle- Lilly Phillips
- Velveteen Rabbit- Farren Lonesky
- Amy March- Ava Gressler
- Little Match Girl- Isabell Noemi
- Jim Young- Shea Mckinney
- Della Young- Addison Jones
- Ebenezer Scrooge- Lili Roy
- Book Fairy- Emelia Gow
- Philip Brantley- Tessa Shaffer
At the conclusion of the play, a video presentation of DCC elementary students singing Christmas songs
will be shared, along with holiday refreshments in the school cafeteria.