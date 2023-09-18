DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic School was recently awarded a $10,200 grant from the Education Endowment of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania for the 2023-2024 school year. This grant for “Changes Ahead” will help revitalize the school’s theology program and enliven student – community engagement.
Students and school administration were presented with the grant funds by Lisa Louis, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
“This grant provides resources that will encourage inspiration and spiritual growth for all of our students,” said Amber Winkler, admissions director at DuBois Central Catholic. “The grant monies will be used to administer three new programs under the direction of Campus Minister, Becky Dutra, each of which will empower our students to deepen their Catholic faith and better serve community.”
- Pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Cathedral and St. Mark’s Catholic Center in Erie –the diocese of Erie is geographically the largest in the state, encompassing 10,167 square miles. Due to the distance, it is rare for students from the area to travel to the seat of the diocese. A pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Cathedral and St. Mark’s Catholic Center gives students the opportunity to engage with a wider community.
- Nature and garden retreats — nature and garden retreats will help to mitigate some of the effects of the constantly connected society as students learn to disconnect from the noise of modern life. Quiet time for reflection and prayer is of vital importance. Students are introduced to peaceful and joyful contemplation in nature settings.
- Guest speakers –motivational speakers will demonstrate to students the impacts they have on the lives of others. Through this program, students will discuss social and moral issues, aiding in character development and a deeper understanding of self.
The “Changes Ahead” program began this September with the senior class traveling to a nature retreat lead by Fr. Ross Miceli, Pastor at Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie. The retreat focused on individual joyfulness and its application toward religious stewardship.
Since opening its doors in 1915, DuBois Central Catholic has been providing area students with challenging curriculum, preparing them for college, military, or the workforce. The school provides a great emphasis on faith, with Mass, prayer and opportunities for service that contribute to a school culture of inclusivity and acceptance. DuBois Central Catholic strives to empower students for future success as they face world challenges.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values and investment principles. The foundation inspires and unites Catholics in supporting their faith community and creating a Catholic legacy, assisting donors to provide for the long-term needs of the Catholic ministries in their community. The foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) corporation. Individuals interested in establishing their own personal or family legacy through an endowment or donating to an existing endowment should visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org or call 814-824-1237.