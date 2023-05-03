DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic School’s Michael Micknis and his sixth grade class will soon be headed to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania thanks to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s Field Trip Fund.
This trip will provide students with an exceptional, hands-on history learning opportunity. Grants are awarded based on a competitive national application process, demonstrating Micknis’s commitment to excellence in the classroom.
“We always believed that combining classroom instruction with experiences creates not only learning, but a deeper understanding of a place and event. Field trips provide a hands-on experience that is authentic, powerful and memorable for the students. To say we are blessed to be able to bus to Gettysburg, one of the most critical historical sites in our nations history, is an understatement,” he said.
The American Battlefield Trust is the largest battlefield land preservation organization in the country, having saved more than 52,000 acres of hallowed ground across 24 states. Through visiting preserved battlefields and walking in the footsteps of the citizen soldiers who fought there, the Trust aims to provide a foundation of good citizenship for the leaders of tomorrow. The Trust strives to produce excellent educational resources in a variety of formats for both educators and the public alike, ensuring that Americans never forget how their country was forged.
Every year, the Trust receives applications from classrooms across the country to participate in the Field Trip Fund, which offers funding and assistance to K-12 teachers planning field trips to Civil War, War of 1812, or Revolutionary War battlefields and related historic sites.
“These kids get a chance to go to where history was made, where our country was created and defined,” said Trust President David Duncan of Field Trip Fund recipients, “Battlefields are outdoor classrooms that will teach future Americans about our democratic republic.”
Micknis has enormous enthusiasm for teaching history and is excited to utilize the Battle of Gettysburg as an outdoor classroom that will give his students a meaningful and memorable experience. The American Battlefield Trust is proud to support and empower such excellent educators as they inspire the next generation of proud Americans.
