DuBOIS — In celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Friday, Aug. 4 the DuBois Continuum of Care Community is hosting a Cookie Contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If cookies are titled "The Best," the person will win a $50 gift card and a "Right to Brag" trophy. The contest entry fee is $5, and the contest judging tickets are $5 each.
Proceeds from the contest will benefit the Alzheimer's Association DuBois Walk.
To enter, visit the business office at DuBois Nursing Home or DuBois Village.
For details, visit www.duboisccci.com.