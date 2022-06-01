DuBOIS — DCCI has announced Mark Tami as the newly appointed DuBois Nursing Home administrator.
Tami is a local resident who was born and raised in Brockway. He attended Lock Haven University, majoring in nursing then graduated in May 2005 with an RN license. Tami practiced nursing for 17 years in acute care, psychiatric care, and geriatric care. He then moved to Lehigh Valley to become a Director of Nursing for a nursing home chain. Tami has more than 10 years experience in nursing management of the geriatric resident.
From there, Tami acquired his Nursing Home Administrator’s license and achieved this professional goal in 2017.
“I have been licensed as an administrator for five years now and have managed several different nursing homes in easter PA, one of which was a 115 bed dementia care facility,” stated Tami.
In May 2021, Tami moved back to his hometown to be close to family and to raise a family of his own. He began working at the DuBois Nursing Home in May 2021 and has been there for almost a year now.
“I look forward to working closely with the staff and residents here at DuBois Nursing Home as the administrator to continue to provide the highest level of quality care we can expect each and every day,” he said.