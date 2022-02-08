ST MARYS — On Friday, Feb. 4, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNCR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited the St. Marys Snowmobile Association to highlight the impact of snowmobiling and winter recreation safety tips.
Dunn met with club members, elected officials and DCNR staff before a 10 a.m. media briefing was held at the association’s clubhouse on West Creek Road. The briefing highlighted safe winter-safety behavior. Dunn also rode with snowmobile association members following the briefing.