RIDGWAY — In the month of May, the Elk County Community Foundation and Elk County Commissioners announced the recipients of $125,000 in grants awarded to 19 organizations through Elk County’s portion of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
County-wide nonprofit organizations are now invited to apply for the second round of grants, with a deadline of July 1. Another $100,000 will be awarded to eligible nonprofits.
Through this partnership, the Elk County Commissioners provided matching funds of up to $250,000 to the ECCF for 2022.
“By joining with the Community Foundation, we will be able to leverage these federal dollars to provide a greater benefit,” said Commissioner Fritz Lecker. “This grant cycle will allow the Foundation to match dollars that they have for granting and offer more opportunities for our local nonprofits that they currently have helped.”
The first round of grants were awarded to Boys & Girls Club, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse), Catholic Charities, Christian Food Bank, Dickinson Center Inc., Elk County Historical Society, Elk County Riders, Penn Highlands Pinecrest, Friends of Twin Lakes, Holy Rosary Parish, Johnsonburg Little League, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Ridgway Public Library, Ridgway Little League, St. Marys Area Snowmobile Association, St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group, St. Marys Little League, Trinity United Methodist Church and Wilcox Presbyterian Church.
Applications for the second round of $100,000 in grants are available at www.elkcountyfoundation.org. Call 814-834-2125 with questions.