UNIVERSITY PARK — After appearing in virtual events in the Center for the Performing Arts’ past seasons, Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra will finally bring its energy to life on stage. The New Orleans jazz ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Eisenhower Auditorium.
Tickets for the concert are $45 for an adult, $5 for a University Park student, and $23 for a person 18 and younger. They are available for purchase online. Tickets are also available by phone at 814-863-0255 or in person, weekdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Eisenhower Auditorium.
Visit Delfeayo Marsalis online for more information.
The hard-swinging Uptown Jazz Orchestra, a mainstay in New Orleans jazz clubs since its formation in 2008, emphasizes groove, riff playing and polyphonic improvisation.
“A performance by the Uptown Jazz Orchestra is a traveling street parade in the grand tradition of its hometown celebrations, from Mardi Gras to the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival,” wrote JazzBluesNews.com.
In addition to being a bandleader and the trombonist of New Orleans jazz royalty, Marsalis is a music producer, composer and educator. In 2000, he created Uptown Music Theatre, an organization that empowers young people through songwriting and music training.
Marsalis performed with his band in two previous “Up Close and Virtual” performances for the center—in November 2020 and February 2022. He also joined Michael Mwenso on an episode of “Meeting the Moment” in December 2021.