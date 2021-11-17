SHIPPENVILLE — Delta Kappa Gamma International is a honorary society of key women educators. Psi chapter is the local chapter that extends from Punxsutawney, Brockway, and DuBois, to Ridgway and St. Marys, from Clarion to New Bethlehem.
One of the society’s aims is to impact education worldwide by helping future educators.
The October meeting of the Psi Chapter is always an internal fundraiser, whereby the monies raised are used to sponsor these scholarships.
This year, Psi presented a scholarship to Greer Wardlaw from Shippenville, and a junior at Westminster College. Greer is a music education major who has performed in numerous musical productions in the area, as well as received musical musical awards in high school and college. Her dedication to education is shown through her memberships to the Pennsylvania Collegiate Music Educators Association and the Scholastic Honor Fraternity.
Also, Greer receiving the “Outstanding Junior Music Major Award” this past year at Westminster.
After receiving the DKG Scholarship, Greer thanked Psi by writing, “As I near my semester of student teaching, these funds will be put to good use for my commute and materials.”