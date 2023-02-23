CLEARFIELD — Five Digital Media Arts students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) recently passed an exam to become Adobe Certified Professionals in Visual Design Using Adobe Photoshop.
The students are Abigail Boyles, Katie Thomas, Lauren Seger, Jaymes Guiher and Kara LeGars.
Adobe has worked with creative industry experts to identify the skills and concepts that are critical to using Photoshop, the world’s most widely used digital imaging software.
The 50-minute performance-based exam is integrated with the desktop application, allowing for an authentic assessment of job-ready skills.
