ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Program has announced regional events scheduled for February and March.
Feb. 22
Girls Exploring Engineering Day at Penn State DuBois –DEF Building
This is the third annual event.
Western PA Women in Manufacturing host the virtual session from 9:00-10:30 a.m. The CEC, Workforce Solutions, Penn State DuBois, and Northwest Industrial Resource Center collaborate to offer the second part from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., an in-person and hands-on activity.
March 29
The innaugural Financial Reality Fair at St. Marys Area High School
Elk and Cameron county 11th graders will be attending. Sessions will run every 45 minutes from 8:30-11:15 a.m. and 12:15-2:30 p.m.
The Financial Reality Fair will provide students with a “hands-on” budgeting experience to gain practical knowledge about personal financial management in a one-day “real world” environment. The fair is designed to teach students the value of using money responsibly. This “real world” exercise has each student choose a career and salary, and then budget their money wisely to make ends meet by role playing real-life events for one month. Students must find a place to live, obtain transportation and pay for food and other essentials.
Students will visit with representatives from local area businesses, such as realtors, auto dealers, insurance agents and more, to obtain goods and services needed in everyday life. As in the real world, entertainment opportunities and other non-essential services will also be made available.
Students also document their income and expenses during the exercise and must complete their budget calculations for the month, reviewing their final budget with a Financial Counselor.