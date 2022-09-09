ST. MARYS — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $123,000 to Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $3,000 to St. Marys Area School District
